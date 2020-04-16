Global  

106-year-old woman leaves U.K. hospital after recovering from coronavirus

CTV News Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Connie Titchen, who is a 106-year-old great grandmother, may be the oldest person in the United Kingdom to beat coronavirus.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: 106-year-old woman out of hospital after beating coronavirus

106-year-old woman out of hospital after beating coronavirus 00:48

 A 106-year-old woman – believed to be Britain’s oldest Covid-19 survivor – has left hospital after shaking off coronavirus and suspected pneumonia.

