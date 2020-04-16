Global  

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Myanmar-India border region – EMSC

Reuters India Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck Myanmar-India border region on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
