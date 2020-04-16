China asks border provinces to make targeted plans for coronavirus control Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

China is asking border provinces to make targeted plans for coronavirus prevention and control, the state council said on Thursday quoting a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 week ago China faces new virus flare-up on Russian border 00:46 Having all but declared victory in the coronavirus battle in the epicentre of Wuhan, China now faces a new flare-up along its remote northern border with Russia. The frontier has been sealed and emergency medical units rushed to the area as China seeks to fend off the latest threat from people... You Might Like

Tweets about this Devdiscourse China asks border provinces to make targeted plans for coronavirus control https://t.co/qr8CYKEjIq 5 days ago