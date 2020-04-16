Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > China asks border provinces to make targeted plans for coronavirus control

China asks border provinces to make targeted plans for coronavirus control

Reuters India Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
China is asking border provinces to make targeted plans for coronavirus prevention and control, the state council said on Thursday quoting a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: China faces new virus flare-up on Russian border

China faces new virus flare-up on Russian border 00:46

 Having all but declared victory in the coronavirus battle in the epicentre of Wuhan, China now faces a new flare-up along its remote northern border with Russia. The frontier has been sealed and emergency medical units rushed to the area as China seeks to fend off the latest threat from people...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse China asks border provinces to make targeted plans for coronavirus control https://t.co/qr8CYKEjIq 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.