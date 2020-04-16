Drug smugglers hide $1.3 million worth of cocaine in UK face mask consignment

British customs officers have seized 14 kg of cocaine worth more than 1 million pounds ($1.25 million) that smugglers had hidden in a consignment of face masks in the UK customs zone of the Channel Tunnel.

