Washington state sees 150,000 new jobless claims as coronavirus pushes U.S. toward Depression territory Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The jobless claims in Washington state are about 23 times as many claims as were filed in the same week last year, and it brings the total number of claims to more than 600,000 since the coronavirus pandemic began. 👓 View full article

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 50 seconds ago Jobless Claims Increase by 5.2 Million 01:05 Jobless Claims Increase by 5.2 Million The four-week total for jobless claims has exceeded 22 million. Nearly all of the job gains since the Great Recession have been lost. The claims exceeded projections of a total of five million new claims for the week ending on April 11. Peter Boockvar, Bleakley...

