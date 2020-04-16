Global  

Washington state sees 150,000 new jobless claims as coronavirus pushes U.S. toward Depression territory

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The jobless claims in Washington state are about 23 times as many claims as were filed in the same week last year, and it brings the total number of claims to more than 600,000 since the coronavirus pandemic began.
