Mexican president says government to concentrate public money disbursements in May and June

Reuters India Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said his government would concentrate disbursement of public money to stimulate the economy in May and June to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
