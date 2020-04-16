Mexican president says government to concentrate public money disbursements in May and June Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said his government would concentrate disbursement of public money to stimulate the economy in May and June to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ardelio zapata espin Mexican President mr Lopez Obrador “don’t read the @FT “ he says! Eureka! We find the cause of his failed governme… https://t.co/ea8Y07n847 21 hours ago Micheel Granados 5 Over the past month, the Mexican president has brandished a six-leafed clover he says will protect him against th… https://t.co/sZiAR1bhbn 1 day ago Mau el Neoliberal This is the reality of Mexican hospitals “We don’t have equipment “ The President Obrador says everything is per… https://t.co/CsQaEDV7GE 1 day ago 𝑫𝒆𝒏 Over the past month, the Mexican president has brandished a six-leafed clover he says will protect him against the… https://t.co/8XeB4ZTkX5 2 days ago Ben Fields RT @_FoggyDew: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has ruled out the idea of bailing out big companies and banks as the coronavir… 3 days ago