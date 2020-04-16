Global  

Alex Trebek Did Not Die — or Leave Millions to Trump Campaign

FactCheck.org Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Alex Trebek Did Not Die — or Leave Millions to Trump CampaignA viral news article falsely reports that "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died on April 14, leaving his estate to President Donald Trump's reelection campaign. Trebek, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, is alive -- and there is no evidence he is "a fervent Trump supporter."

The post Alex Trebek Did Not Die — or Leave Millions to Trump Campaign appeared first on FactCheck.org.
