Alex Trebek Did Not Die — or Leave Millions to Trump Campaign Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A viral news article falsely reports that "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died on April 14, leaving his estate to President Donald Trump's reelection campaign. Trebek, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, is alive -- and there is no evidence he is "a fervent Trump supporter."



The post Alex Trebek Did Not Die — or Leave Millions to Trump Campaign appeared first on FactCheck.org. A viral news article falsely reports that "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died on April 14, leaving his estate to President Donald Trump's reelection campaign. Trebek, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, is alive -- and there is no evidence he is "a fervent Trump supporter."The post Alex Trebek Did Not Die — or Leave Millions to Trump Campaign appeared first on FactCheck.org. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published 1 week ago Alex Trebek Memoir to Arrive in July | THR News 01:34 Alex Trebek Memoir to Arrive in July | THR News You Might Like

Tweets about this Champagne Mami RT @Jpitt1977: Saw Alex Trebek trending and thought something terrible had happened. Please leave Alex Trebek and Betty White the***alon… 3 seconds ago