Quebec reports 143 new COVID-19 deaths as confirmed cases approach 16,000

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Thursday was 2,841, up 350 from the 2,491 recoveries reported a day earlier. 👓 View full article



