Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Quebec reports 143 new COVID-19 deaths as confirmed cases approach 16,000

Quebec reports 143 new COVID-19 deaths as confirmed cases approach 16,000

CTV News Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Thursday was 2,841, up 350 from the 2,491 recoveries reported a day earlier.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Riverside County Reports 132 New Cases, 9 More Deaths; Fourth Testing Site Opens Tuesday

Riverside County Reports 132 New Cases, 9 More Deaths; Fourth Testing Site Opens Tuesday 00:26

 Riverside County health officials reported 132 more cases of the novel coronavirus and nine additional virus-related fatalities, bringing the number of deaths to 50. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChrisArnoldSHX

Christopher Arnold RT @CTVMontreal: BREAKING: Quebec reports 143 new COVID-19 deaths as confirmed cases approach 16,000 https://t.co/J2SIPkRQVG https://t.co/6… 18 minutes ago

ctvregina

CTV Regina Quebec reports 143 new COVID-19 deaths as confirmed cases approach 16,000 - https://t.co/wnB1tlwFR7 via… https://t.co/CtSC1fpzXr 29 minutes ago

Tony_MacIntyre

Tony MacIntyre Quebec reports 143 new COVID-19 deaths as confirmed cases approach 16,000 https://t.co/MEJLZoMfDE 32 minutes ago

samin_mortazavi

Samin Mortazavi Quebec reports 143 new COVID-19 deaths as confirmed cases approach 16,000 https://t.co/aFulB7SJyj 38 minutes ago

Ojibray

Raymond RT @CTVNews: BREAKING: Quebec reports 143 new COVID-19 deaths — the province's biggest single-day increase — as confirmed cases approach 16… 40 minutes ago

ChristopherGuly

Christopher Guly Quebec reports 143 new COVID-19 deaths as confirmed cases approach 16,000 https://t.co/eB6XZPxQIJ 44 minutes ago

kateygoalie

Angie Seth Quebec reports 143 new COVID-19 deaths as confirmed cases approach 16,000 https://t.co/eTnXGvTO6L 46 minutes ago

therealcjthadj

🇨🇦CJ tha DJ✊🏽 Quebec reports 143 new COVID-19 deaths as confirmed cases approach 16,000 https://t.co/BPodLNfGdJ 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.