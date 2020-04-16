Global  

Emirates airline begins testing passengers for coronavirus

CBS News Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Airlines around the globe are searching for ways to get back on their feet after the industry was hit by a steep decline in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Around the World in 90 Seconds

Around the World in 90 Seconds 01:35

 Emirates becomes the first airline to test passengers for COVID-19 and a 106-year-old coronavirus survivor checks out of the hospital. Here are headlines from around the world.

