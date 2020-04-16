Emirates airline begins testing passengers for coronavirus Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Airlines around the globe are searching for ways to get back on their feet after the industry was hit by a steep decline in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published 5 hours ago Around the World in 90 Seconds 01:35 Emirates becomes the first airline to test passengers for COVID-19 and a 106-year-old coronavirus survivor checks out of the hospital. Here are headlines from around the world. You Might Like

Tweets about this