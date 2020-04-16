Global  

Canadian crew members 'feeling desperate and helpless' stuck on cruise ship

Thursday, 16 April 2020
Canadian crew members of a luxury cruise ship say they are effectively being held captive aboard the vessel, being assigned work without pay and threatened that their lines of communication will be cut off if they speak out — allegations the company denies.
