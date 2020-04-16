Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Global  

Reuters Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta on Thursday, Mandetta said on Twitter, after the two had clashed for weeks about how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
