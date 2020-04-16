'The sun will shine again,' Captain Tom, 99, raises millions and the spirits of a nation
Thursday, 16 April 2020 () Captain Tom Moore, 99, a British war veteran, completed the last of 100 laps of his garden on Thursday, raising more than 15.4 million pounds ($19 million) for the health service in a feat that has spread joy across the country amid the coronavirus gloom.
