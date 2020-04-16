Global  

Small plane makes emergency landing on highway near Quebec City

CTV News Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
A small plane caused a stir this morning when it landed on a highway near Quebec City. Motorists who were driving on Highway 40 near the municipality of St-Augustin-de-Desmaures alerted the police around 10:40 a.m.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Small Plane Lands In Creek In Los Alamitos

Small Plane Lands In Creek In Los Alamitos 01:09

 A small plane has made an emergency landing in a creek in Los Alamitos. No injuries were reported.

