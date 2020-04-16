TOM CAPLIS RT @DanScavino: “American flag projected onto Matterhorn in Swiss Alps for coronavirus solidarity” https://t.co/691Srb2Kan 43 seconds ago

Manny The Crazy Cuban RT @FairyQ15: I bet this a beautiful sight . US and UK flags are projected onto Switzerland's Matterhorn to send a message of hope during c… 1 minute ago

Andrew Spiesman RT @ABCWorldNews: The American flag is projected onto Switzerland's famous Matterhorn peak in a display of solidarity with all the countrie… 4 minutes ago

Jerry C RT @OscartheQ1: American Flag projected onto Matterhorn in Swiss Alps in show of coronavirus solidarity https://t.co/U7dy7so5Rk #FoxNews 5 minutes ago

Krys Ko RT @Inevitable_ET: SURRENDER?? we know about switzerland… #winning https://t.co/Sb4KsCrSX7 6 minutes ago

Joanne West RT @CallyGingrich: As a Swiss American, I am honored that the 🇺🇸 flag was projected onto Switzerland’s iconic #Matterhorn as a sign of soli… 7 minutes ago

𝕼𝖚𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖎𝖓𝖊𝖉 𝕯𝖗𝖆𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖆 ❂ RT @FOXLA: BEAUTIFUL! 🇺🇸 A projection of the U.S. flag lit up the face of the Matterhorn in the Swiss Alps in a show of solidarity with the… 8 minutes ago