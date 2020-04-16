American Flag projected onto Matterhorn in Swiss Alps in show of coronavirus solidarity

Global  

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
A projection of the Stars and Stripes lit up the face of the Matterhorn in the Swiss Alps in a show of solidarity with the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday night.
