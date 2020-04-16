Global  

Trump announces guidelines for reopening states when coronavirus outbreak ends

Independent Thursday, 16 April 2020
Donald Trump announced guidelines he wants governors to use to craft their own plans to reopen their states when the coronavirus outbreak ends, a remarkable climb down from his Monday claim only he could give such an order.
