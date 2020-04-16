ESO Telescope Sees Star Dance Around Supermassive Black Hole, Proves Einstein Right

Observations made with ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) have revealed for the first time that a star orbiting the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way moves just as predicted by Einstein’s general theory of relativity. Its orbit is shaped like a rosette and not like an ellipse as predicted by Newton’s... 👓 View full article



Credit: AmazeLab - Published 8 hours ago Star's Rosette Orbit Around Our Galaxy’s Black Hole 'Proves Einstein Right' 01:02 Researchers were studying star S2, hurtling through space at about 3% the speed of light, as it orbited the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way, and found it moves just like Einstein’s general theory of relativity predicted.