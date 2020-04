President Donald Trump is making false and exaggerated claims about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Feb. 24 trip to San Francisco's Chinatown.The post Trump’s False Claims about Pelosi and Chinatown appeared first on FactCheck.org.

You Might Like

Tweets about this WD Walker RT @factcheckdotorg: Trump falsely tweeted that “Crazy Nancy Pelosi” had deleted a video from her Twitter account of her Feb. 24 visit to S… 5 minutes ago sue RT @VABVOX: As I noted earlier, this is Trump's latest deflection. It is, unsurprisingly, a lie. (h/t @FedUpResister) Trump's False Claims… 8 minutes ago BethKHerrick RT @AriMelber: Fact-check: The President's new claims about the WHO are false, and apply more to Trump than to the WHO. Here are receipts… 8 minutes ago Cheetah Claw🐆 RT @factcheckdotorg: President Donald Trump over the past few days has made false and exaggerated claims about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s… 10 minutes ago Victoria Brownworth ☣ #StayHome As I noted earlier, this is Trump's latest deflection. It is, unsurprisingly, a lie. (h/t @FedUpResister) Trump's… https://t.co/Ow4mVtmAAD 36 minutes ago Satyen S RT @facisback: In announcing that his administration would halt funding for the World Health Organization, President Trump made a series of… 39 minutes ago aguy @Trumpgirl_45_ You should know by now that if President Trump said it there’s a strong chance it’s bull. https://t.co/vPt5d3abg8 39 minutes ago Stephen P Jones In announcing that his administration would halt funding for the World Health Organization, President Donald Trump… https://t.co/5ttjak65YJ 44 minutes ago