Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump’s False Claims about Pelosi and Chinatown

Trump’s False Claims about Pelosi and Chinatown

FactCheck.org Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Trump’s False Claims about Pelosi and ChinatownPresident Donald Trump is making false and exaggerated claims about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Feb. 24 trip to San Francisco's Chinatown.

The post Trump’s False Claims about Pelosi and Chinatown appeared first on FactCheck.org.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wdw_wd

WD Walker RT @factcheckdotorg: Trump falsely tweeted that “Crazy Nancy Pelosi” had deleted a video from her Twitter account of her Feb. 24 visit to S… 5 minutes ago

mae1947

sue RT @VABVOX: As I noted earlier, this is Trump's latest deflection. It is, unsurprisingly, a lie. (h/t @FedUpResister) Trump's False Claims… 8 minutes ago

herrick_beth

BethKHerrick RT @AriMelber: Fact-check: The President's new claims about the WHO are false, and apply more to Trump than to the WHO. Here are receipts… 8 minutes ago

laserbcat

Cheetah Claw🐆 RT @factcheckdotorg: President Donald Trump over the past few days has made false and exaggerated claims about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s… 10 minutes ago

VABVOX

Victoria Brownworth ☣ #StayHome As I noted earlier, this is Trump's latest deflection. It is, unsurprisingly, a lie. (h/t @FedUpResister) Trump's… https://t.co/Ow4mVtmAAD 36 minutes ago

deralteGaukler

Satyen S RT @facisback: In announcing that his administration would halt funding for the World Health Organization, President Trump made a series of… 39 minutes ago

aguy_pnw

aguy @Trumpgirl_45_ You should know by now that if President Trump said it there’s a strong chance it’s bull. https://t.co/vPt5d3abg8 39 minutes ago

phineasflapdood

Stephen P Jones In announcing that his administration would halt funding for the World Health Organization, President Donald Trump… https://t.co/5ttjak65YJ 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.