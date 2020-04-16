Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Ontario researchers developing COVID-19 vaccine delivered by nasal spray

Ontario researchers developing COVID-19 vaccine delivered by nasal spray

CTV News Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Researchers from the University of Waterloo are working on a COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered through nasal spray, and used to both treat and immunize against the virus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarkFreitas4

Mark RT @CTVNews: University of Waterloo researchers developing COVID-19 vaccine that would be delivered by nasal spray https://t.co/cPcqUi0QgF 2 seconds ago

barbpasqualini

barbpasqualini RT @CTVKitchener: Researchers from the University of Waterloo are working on a COVID-19 vaccine that will be delivered through nasal spray,… 27 seconds ago

cubasueca

Ingrid Third RT @tylerwhat16: Amazing news from Canada! "Researchers from the University of Waterloo are working on a COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered t… 2 minutes ago

VoiceOfFranky

Frank Graves University of Waterloo researchers developing COVID-19 vaccine delivered by nasal spray https://t.co/uYlOyCH31s 2 minutes ago

maej43

Michelle Jones Amazing news. But please note that clinical trials are set for April 2021. It’s still wonderful news, but it’s goin… https://t.co/xRGGndHgFf 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.