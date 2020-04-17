Global  

Canada to keep border restrictions with U.S. for a 'significant' time, Trudeau says

Reuters Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Canada's border restrictions with the United States will remain in place "for a significant amount of time" as the two countries fight the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
