'The sun will shine again,' Captain Tom, 99, raises millions and the spirits of a nation

Reuters India Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Captain Tom Moore, 99, a British war veteran, completed the last of 100 laps of his garden on Thursday, raising more than 15.4 million pounds ($19 million) for the health service in a feat that has spread joy across the country amid the coronavirus gloom.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: He's done it! Captain Tom, 99, finishes $15 million walk

He's done it! Captain Tom, 99, finishes $15 million walk 01:29

 Tom Moore, a 99-year-old British war veteran, completed 100 laps of his garden on Thursday, raising more than $15 million for the UK health service. Edward Baran reports.

