Davena Allanson The sun will shine on you again, and the clouds will go away ☀️ - Captain Tom Moore ♥️ Raised over £17,000,000 fo… https://t.co/NwR8XcjIQR 5 minutes ago

Amy Pflughaupt 'The sun will shine again,' Captain Tom, 99, raises millions and the spirits of a nation | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/WJdt0DrITL 8 minutes ago

名無し有名（）の一番星（M79星雲）！ 'The sun will shine again,' Captain Tom, 99, raises millions and the spirits of a nation https://t.co/HZteTKZaC6 14 minutes ago

Chonk RT @Reuters: ‘The sun will shine again,’ said @captaintommoore after he completed 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday, raising… 22 minutes ago

this mom says STF home! (if u can) He added: 'I think you've all got to remember that we will get through it in the end, it will all be right but it m… https://t.co/CvQAIluI5L 30 minutes ago

Bruce Didier RT @SafetyPinDaily: 'The sun will shine again,' Captain Tom, 99, says as he completes $15 million walk || Via: Reuters https://t.co/AD4qVyi… 38 minutes ago

Mahtab Haider RT @ReutersUK: Tom Moore, a 99-year-old British war veteran, completed 100 laps of his garden, raising more than 12 million pounds for the… 51 minutes ago