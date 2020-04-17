Global  

Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge

Reuters India Friday, 17 April 2020
Gilead Sciences Inc's shares surged 16% in after hours trading on Thursday following a media report detailing encouraging partial data from trials of the U.S. company's experimental drug remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients.
