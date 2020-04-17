Global  

U.S. judge denies bid by Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone for new trial

Reuters India Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
A federal judge on Thursday denied a bid for a new trial by U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone after the veteran Republican operative accused the jury forewoman of being tainted by political bias.
