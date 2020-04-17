Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > News24.com | UK extends coronavirus lockdown

News24.com | UK extends coronavirus lockdown

News24 Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The British government has extended a nationwide lockdown for another three weeks, amid signs the coronavirus outbreak is peaking.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Coronavirus Lockdown- दूसरे राज्यों में फंसे मजदूरों की मदद के

Coronavirus Lockdown- दूसरे राज्यों में फंसे मजदूरों की मदद के 09:18

 Coronavirus Lockdown- दूसरे राज्यों में फंसे मजदूरों की मदद के लिए Rajpal Yadav ने की अपील

You Might Like


Tweets about this

retweetnews2019

Retweet News 2019 https://t.co/0SgjbHm8XZ | UK extends coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/1lTxznipjm #news 6 minutes ago

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News UK extends coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/9F3gScqxB0 15 minutes ago

baymenh

SPS RT @News24: https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | WATCH | India extends world's biggest coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/tyY9sqMJC2 2 days ago

MEDIAonINDIA

MEDIAonINDIA https://t.co/E4qDbB0jRa | WATCH | India extends world's biggest coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/jL33cvjiZW https://t.co/GD6V6NhzU4 2 days ago

News24

News24 https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | WATCH | India extends world's biggest coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/tyY9sqMJC2 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.