Coronavirus Updates: Brazil’s Health Minister Is Ousted in Clash Over Lockdowns

NYTimes.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The Brazilian health minister had urged stronger measures than President Jair Bolsonaro. The United States is aiding Palestine, but the Trump administration’s larger approach isn’t changing.
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Union Health Minister says India probably did the best in the world | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Union Health Minister says India probably did the best in the world | Oneindia News 02:34

 UNION HEALTH MINISTER HARSH VARDHAN SAID TODAY THAT INDIA CONTROLLED THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WAY BETTER THAN MOST COUNTRIES AND HAS DONE PROBABLY THE BEST IN THE WHOLE WORLD. HE SAID EACH AND EVERYTHING WAS MONITORED AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. PM HAS BEEN TAKING THE ADVICE OF ALL EXPERTS, FIELD STAFF,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bolsonaro fires health minister, calls to reopen economy [Video]

Bolsonaro fires health minister, calls to reopen economy

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired his health minister on Thursday after clashing with him over how to fight the new coronavirus, and again called for states to end stay-at-home orders that he..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:49Published
‘U.S. Is Practically the Wuhan of the Region’ Says Guatemala’s Health Minister [Video]

‘U.S. Is Practically the Wuhan of the Region’ Says Guatemala’s Health Minister

A top Guatemalan official has compared the U.S. to Wuhan, China, as the country is reportedly seeing a spike in coronavirus cases due to deportations. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Brazil minister urges unified voice as Bolsonaro downplays coronavirus

Brazil's health minister urged the government to speak with a unified voice in its fight against the new coronavirus, calling out President Jair Bolsonaro for...
Reuters Also reported by •CBC.caReuters IndiaSBS

Bolsonaro fires Brazil's health minister, calls to reopen economy

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired his health minister on Thursday after clashing with him over how to fight the new coronavirus, and again called for...
Reuters

