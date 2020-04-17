News24.com | 'Reopening of US economy | UK lockdown extension: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Fauci stresses 'multiple checkpoints' in Trump plan | Dominic Raab announces extension of UK lockdown; here are the top world news videos. *WATCH.*

You Might Like

Tweets about this Retweet News 2019 https://t.co/0SgjbHm8XZ | 'Reopening of US economy | UK lockdown extension: WATCH the top world news videos for tod… https://t.co/AnA2u7Zn10 5 minutes ago CRYPTONEWS.WATCH Germany to Begin Reopening Economy Next Week as Global Coronavirus Cases Surpass 2M (Coinspeaker) Continue readin… https://t.co/lwtzygn78X 18 hours ago CRYPTONEWS.WATCH Trump Wants to Start Reopening U.S. Economy before May 1 (Coinspeaker) Continue reading at Coinspeaker… https://t.co/QhQDdXWJxP 2 days ago Whisky Club SA RT @News24: Coronavirus: Spain, Denmark, Italy and Austria are lifting their restrictions | @BISouthAfrica https://t.co/QJlBK7NOVm https:… 2 days ago