Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus Outbreak: Wuhan revises COVID-19 stats, death toll increases by 1,290

Coronavirus Outbreak: Wuhan revises COVID-19 stats, death toll increases by 1,290

Mid-Day Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
*Beijing:* The authorities of the Chinese city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic - have recalculated statistics of the coronavirus disease, increasing the number of confirmed cases by 325 to 50,333 and the death toll by 1,290 to 3,869.

"The number of confirmed cases has risen by 325 to 50,333, the number of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: New Yorkers Told To Cover Faces

New Yorkers Told To Cover Faces 00:33

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday ordered residents to wear masks. This is only in certain settings to combat the coronavirus outbreak, however. The U.S. death toll is already the world’s highest in the world, reports Reuters. The number of cases and deaths from the virus are surging...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CryptoOakShield

Oakenshield (DeFi Oracle) Only 50% difference... City says 1,290 more people died of COVID-19 than previously thought after cases were misse… https://t.co/RgN1lovLq7 1 minute ago

Vivek_Soundar

Vivek Soundararajan Wuhan revises death toll with 50% increase in fatalities from Covid-19 https://t.co/Hz3AowqSOV Sent via @updayUK 1 minute ago

benpaglia

Ben Paglia I think they have still missed 3 zeros off. Wuhan revises death toll with 50% increase in fatalities from Covid-1… https://t.co/KLCD61CXmW 5 minutes ago

eZTarg8art

Irresponsible Picturist Wuhan revises death toll with 50% increase in fatalities from Covid-19 https://t.co/vuttL03fWV "China Blames Repo… https://t.co/V9hhzPjfU9 7 minutes ago

mary_frieden

coocookachoo City where outbreak first started says 1,290 more people died of COVID-19 in sudden revisi @AJEnglish… https://t.co/0beyHzoMBi 8 minutes ago

buzzdotie

Buzz.ie 3,869 people are known to have died from COVID-19 in the Chinese city, which was the epicentre of the outbreak. https://t.co/MF0bQMjZ8p 35 minutes ago

CurrentWorldAf2

CurrentWorldAf2 China's Wuhan revises coronavirus death toll up by 50 percent City where outbreak first started says 1,290 more peo… https://t.co/RXKo5gu8Zt 39 minutes ago

news_ain

AIN NEWS 24 China's Wuhan revises coronavirus death toll up by 50 percent City where outbreak first started says 1,290 more pe… https://t.co/mwbFRujdTw 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.