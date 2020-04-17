Coronavirus Outbreak: Wuhan revises COVID-19 stats, death toll increases by 1,290

*Beijing:* The authorities of the Chinese city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic - have recalculated statistics of the coronavirus disease, increasing the number of confirmed cases by 325 to 50,333 and the death toll by 1,290 to 3,869. "The number of confirmed cases has risen by 325 to 50,333, the number of ...

