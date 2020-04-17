Global  

China virus epicenter Wuhan raises death toll 50%

Japan Today Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
China's coronavirus ground-zero city of Wuhan on Friday admitted missteps in tallying its death toll, and abruptly raised the count by 50 percent following growing world doubts about…
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: China's Wuhan raises COVID-19 death toll by 50%, admits to missed cases | Oneindia News

China's Wuhan raises COVID-19 death toll by 50%, admits to missed cases | Oneindia News 01:37

 AT A TIME WHEN THE ENTIRE WORLD IS BATTLING THE DEADLY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, CHINA IS RECTIFYING ITS ERRORS AS THE COUNTRY LIMPS BACK TO NORMALCY. CHINA'S WUHAN WHICH WAS THE EPICENTRE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN DECEMBER LATE LAST YEAR, EARLIER REPORTED 2579 DEATHS BUT NOW CHINA HAS REVISED...

Tweets about this

MountweisInfo

WeisbergPolls❌ RT @AdamMilstein: China’s Wuhan abruptly raises number of virus dead to 3,869, an increase of 50% It's almost like China lied! 😑 https:/… 47 seconds ago

wallpent_komu

komu RT @StarTribune: China's official death toll from the coronavirus jumped sharply today as the hardest-hit city of Wuhan announced a major r… 50 seconds ago

lovebob

L♥️ve that Bl♠️b RT @WashTimes: China's virus death toll revised up sharply after review https://t.co/3nGpdUUGaj 6 minutes ago

