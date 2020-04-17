Global  

Pakistan's Swat River fouled by untreated waste, dumping

Al Jazeera Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Rubbish, untreated waste poisons Swat River's waters and poses health risk to Hindu Kush villagers downstream.
