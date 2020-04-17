Citing deteriorating health, Princess Basmah says she was 'abducted without explanation' and imprisoned in March 2019.

You Might Like

Tweets about this INFURIATEDchris Saudi princess pleads for release from prison https://t.co/NPXDhEWzFw 4 minutes ago GEORGE GEROPOULOS RT @NHendersonWSJ: Saudi Princess Basmah, jailed without charges since March 2019, tweeted a letter to the king and crown prince pleading f… 5 minutes ago Nell Henderson Saudi Princess Basmah, jailed without charges since March 2019, tweeted a letter to the king and crown prince plead… https://t.co/c2VL61pzh0 6 minutes ago Middle East Monitor A #Saudi princess has urged the royal family to release her from prison READ: https://t.co/UsfCcYN6Kh https://t.co/Xx73EpNp8e 6 minutes ago Nasser RT @AJENews: Saudi princess pleads for release from high-security prison https://t.co/kOKRn1tG18 https://t.co/Qzj9rEBOfO 10 minutes ago angelb52😇🚜🚚👊👍 RT @IrishTimesWorld: Saudi princess pleads for crown prince to release her from prison https://t.co/Jxq5g9CFCY via @IrishTimesWorld 11 minutes ago Indian RT @TheSiasatDaily: Saudi princess Basmah bint Saud pleads for release from jail https://t.co/5fySL3ZCjS @PrincessBasmah #Saudi #BasmahBint… 15 minutes ago Andre DeGarza Detained Saudi princess pleads for release from prison https://t.co/Q1mXR2nYiz via @YahooNews she don't look like n… https://t.co/a7Tf4YqCsd 18 minutes ago