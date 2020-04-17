Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Prince Harry and Meghan quietly delivered meals to Los Angeles residents in need

Prince Harry and Meghan quietly delivered meals to Los Angeles residents in need

CTV News Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have kept a low profile since leaving their senior royal roles and relocating to Los Angeles. They've kept so quiet that they managed to sneak out and deliver meals to L.A. residents in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteer to deliver meals in Los Angeles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteer to deliver meals in Los Angeles 01:12

 On Wednesday, the royal couple volunteered with Project Angel Food in West Hollywood, California. to help deliver meals to those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Maggiefry05

Social distance RT @TODAYshow: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'quietly' deliver meals to the sick https://t.co/NOwTJhqqpw 23 minutes ago

therealgroper

#JagerMadeMeDoIt! RT @FOXLA: THANK YOU MEGHAN & PRICE HARRY: Prince Harry and Meghan quietly delivered meals to Los Angeles residents in need amid the COVID-… 27 minutes ago

AkosuaamponsahM

m.amponsahSussex💜🇬🇭🇬🇭 RT @NBCNewYork: Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle this week volunteered with the Los Angeles based non-profit Project Angel Food, a… 41 minutes ago

garth7garth

Hope Brown RT @kat_sing: "A statement from the non-profit said the pair "quietly continued delivering meals to relieve our overworked drivers," who ha… 1 hour ago

Sirdemby

Demby Prince Harry and Meghan quietly delivered meals to Los Angeles residents in need https://t.co/80Mk14I4wB 1 hour ago

johnric87823455

john ricky RT @CTVNews: Prince Harry and Meghan quietly delivered meals to Los Angeles residents in need https://t.co/i8AUAU86WF https://t.co/zzH9xoUF… 2 hours ago

MCSPCorp

MCSPCCORP RT @MCSPCorp: @realDonaldTrump Remember when you talked***about their security!? I bet you and that braud of yours would never....help p… 2 hours ago

BlueTraneing

Slanky D RT @freshbitchofbel: While Meghan & Harry quietly and safely delivered meals in LA, Barbie and Ken ignored all social distancing rules and… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.