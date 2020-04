U.K. extends coronavirus lockdown by three weeks Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

U.K. leaders have extended the country's lockdown for an extra three weeks as the country's death toll is expected to surpass 14,000. Prince William is opening up about the royal family and his father's COVID-19 diagnosis, admitting he was "quite concerned." Imtiaz Tyab reports on how Britain is dealing with the crisis. 👓 View full article

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 21 hours ago Lockdown to be extended by three weeks, says Raab 01:11 Lockdown measures to slow the spread of coronavirus in the UK will be extended for at least three more weeks, said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, deputising for the Prime Minister.

