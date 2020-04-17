Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Ivanka Trump travelled to New Jersey to celebrate Passover despite coronavirus guidelines

Ivanka Trump travelled to New Jersey to celebrate Passover despite coronavirus guidelines

CTV News Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Ivanka Trump travelled with her family from Washington to Bedminster, New Jersey, last week to celebrate Passover, a White House official said Thursday. Trump's decision to leave Washington, disregarded the federal coronavirus guidelines advising against discretionary travel that she has urged other Americans to follow.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Reportedly Traveled to New Jersey Despite Federal Guidelines

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Reportedly Traveled to New Jersey Despite Federal Guidelines 01:05

 Despite federal guidelines advising people all over the country against non-essential travel, both Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner traveled to New Jersey for Passover seder earlier in April. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1041TheDock

104.1 The Dock RT @CTVNews: Ivanka Trump travelled to New Jersey to celebrate Passover despite coronavirus guidelines https://t.co/Msmnp9I0BW https://t.co… 21 seconds ago

CTVNews

CTV News Ivanka Trump travelled to New Jersey to celebrate Passover despite coronavirus guidelines https://t.co/Msmnp9I0BW https://t.co/lRghOe5Mjo 14 minutes ago

joanne77112956

joanne Ivanka Trump travelled to New Jersey to celebrate Passover despite coronavirus guidelines https://t.co/gVan2yjSt5 45 minutes ago

kcmohan8423

kcmohan White House defends Ivanka Trump's personal travel amid lockdown The president's eldest daughter travelled to New J… https://t.co/iOCGUku1TJ 6 hours ago

haseebsl98

李子柒 Liziqi White House defends Ivanka Trump's personal travel amid lockdown White House defends Ivanka Trump's personal trav… https://t.co/qRKM7715o8 10 hours ago

TTrendOfficial

Today Trending (TT) The president's eldest daughter travelled to New Jersey, a virus hotspot, with her family last week. from BBC News… https://t.co/TCAYCYzHNh 11 hours ago

Aluddin19

Aluddin19 RT @Iam360WISE: Real Time #Press Alerts : Ivanka Trump reportedly travelled to New Jersey to celebrate Passover despite coronavirus guideli… 12 hours ago

OutfittersRack

Rack and Reel Outfitters White House defends Ivanka Trump's personal travel amid lockdown The president's eldest daughter travelled to New J… https://t.co/pGWruWp61N 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.