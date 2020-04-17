Ivanka Trump travelled to New Jersey to celebrate Passover despite coronavirus guidelines

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Ivanka Trump travelled with her family from Washington to Bedminster, New Jersey, last week to celebrate Passover, a White House official said Thursday. Trump's decision to leave Washington, disregarded the federal coronavirus guidelines advising against discretionary travel that she has urged other Americans to follow. 👓 View full article



Credit: Veuer - Published 1 day ago Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Reportedly Traveled to New Jersey Despite Federal Guidelines 01:05 Despite federal guidelines advising people all over the country against non-essential travel, both Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner traveled to New Jersey for Passover seder earlier in April. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.