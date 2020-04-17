Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Marchons? Coronavirus could stall France's Bastille Day celebrations

Marchons? Coronavirus could stall France's Bastille Day celebrations

Reuters Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
France will decide whether to go ahead with the annual Bastille Day military celebrations marking its national day when clear indications emerge on the state of the coronavirus epidemic, the junior armed forces minister said on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.