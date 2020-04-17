Quebec COVID-19 deaths reach 688 as total cases climb to 16,798

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A total of 688 people have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Friday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 16,798. 👓 View full article



