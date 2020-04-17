Global  

Canada Day celebrations to go virtual July 1 amid COVID-19 pandemic

CTV News Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault says due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will host virtual Canada Day celebrations on July 1.
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Canada Post workers stage parade at Quebec hospital to show support for health-care workers

Canada Post workers stage parade at Quebec hospital to show support for health-care workers 00:48

 Canada Post workers had organised a parade in front of a hospital in Quebec to show their support for those working at hospital during COVID-19 pandemic. Footage shows Post trucks lined up during their parade in front of the Lakeshore Hospital in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, Canada on April 15. They...

HWKang6

Hyung-wook (Bob) Kang RT @ctvottawa: NEW: You are being invited to celebrate Canada’s birthday virtually this year. Canadian Heritage has announced in person Ca… 9 minutes ago

AndersonMIX97

JUSTIN ANDERSON You are being invited to celebrate Canada’s 153rd birthday virtually this year. https://t.co/RDS5fYcoBP 9 minutes ago

maggiejedrasik

Maggie RT @CTVNews: Canada Day celebrations to go virtual July 1 amid COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/SKDHxReQL5 https://t.co/9xO59e7TjF 14 minutes ago

AdamPuar

Adam Puar #CanadaDay celebrations to go virtual July 1 amid #COVID19 -19 #pandemic . The federal government has announced tha… https://t.co/S4vPLa2rRS 19 minutes ago

cmlarl

The Cynic Canada Day celebrations to go virtual July 1 amid COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/gOD9XfutQh: Screw this and get us… https://t.co/OpsMNfbeys 22 minutes ago

