Police levy fines, shut monastery as Ukraine begins Orthodox Easter under lockdown

Reuters Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Ukrainians geared up to celebrate Orthodox Easter this weekend under the wary eye of authorities who have tightened lockdown measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus and fined people for breaking the rules.
