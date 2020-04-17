Factbox: Canada offers C$2.5 billion for hard-hit energy sector as part of COVID-19 stimulus Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

* Canada to invest C$1.7 billion ($1.2 billion) to clean up orphan and abandoned wells, set up C$750 million emission reduction loan fund and offer C$962 million to regional development agencies to help small businesses. 👓 View full article

