‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan speaks out against online abuse

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

HONOLULU (AP) — “Outlander” star Sam Heughan spoke out on social media about what he calls “six years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narratives” about him. The 39-year-old Scottish actor said in a lengthy post on his Instagram and Twitter accounts Thursday that he’s been subjected to a range of claims that he […] 👓 View full article

