Coronavirus: Iran's 'Zombie Angelina Jolie' lookalike on a ventilator after catching COVID-19 in jail

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

An Angelina Jolie "zombie" lookalike who is in prison in Iran because of her social media posts has contracted Covid-19 and is on a ventilator in Iran.Sahar Tabar, 22, was arrested last year on charges of blasphemy and encouraging... An Angelina Jolie "zombie" lookalike who is in prison in Iran because of her social media posts has contracted Covid-19 and is on a ventilator in Iran.Sahar Tabar, 22, was arrested last year on charges of blasphemy and encouraging... 👓 View full article

