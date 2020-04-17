Global  

Amid international skepticism, China defends its official data after revising Wuhan death toll by 50%

Seattle Times Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
China revised its official coronavirus death toll in Wuhan, the original epicenter of the outbreak, by around 50% on Friday, citing new statistical evidence that has emerged as the city begins to reopen following months of lockdown. The reassessment counted 1,290 more deaths, bringing the death toll in the city where the outbreak was first […]
News video: China Raises Wuhan Coronavirus Death Toll by 50 Percent

China Raises Wuhan Coronavirus Death Toll by 50 Percent 01:09

 China Raises Wuhan Coronavirus Death Toll by 50 Percent The revised death toll in Wuhan is 3,869, representing an increase of 1,290 people. The number of those infected with the coronavirus was also increased by 325 people to 50,333. China officials revised the number of deaths in Wuhan amid mounting...

viriyabot

VIRIYA RT @joeamon: China finds 1,290 more deaths due to #COVID19. Where? 1/3 of the deaths now being reported weren't initially counted. Because… 3 minutes ago

joeamon

Joe Amon China finds 1,290 more deaths due to #COVID19. Where? 1/3 of the deaths now being reported weren't initially counte… https://t.co/7maKxr7E3L 4 minutes ago

k70794336

サトウk RT @k70794336: Amid international skepticism, China https://t.co/vDE2NB4WKh 2 hours ago

k70794336

サトウk Amid international skepticism, China https://t.co/vDE2NB4WKh 2 hours ago

BarbieSnow6

Barbie Snow Amid international skepticism, China defends its official data after revising Wuhan death toll upward by 50 percent https://t.co/S24FeDuNxU 2 hours ago

Destiny29466594

Destiny Persephone Ms.Hades💎👑👑 RT @TomMackenzieTV: Wuhan revises up its #coronavirus death toll to 3,869 from 2,579. That would put China's total death toll at above 4,5… 2 hours ago

CameronHillmer

Cameron Hillmer RT @washingtonpost: Amid international skepticism, China defends its official data after revising Wuhan death toll by 50 percent https://t.… 2 hours ago

