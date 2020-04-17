Global  

2 Georgia high schoolers expelled after posting racist video

Seattle Times Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Two high school students in Georgia have been expelled after they posted a racist video on a social media site. Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus, in a statement Friday, said the students “behavior was unacceptable and is not representative of the district’s respect for all people. “The racist behavior […]
