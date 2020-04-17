Global  

'LIBERATE!': Trump pushes states to lift virus restrictions

Japan Today Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump urged supporters to “LIBERATE” three states led by Democratic governors Friday, apparently encouraging the growing protests against the stay-at-home restrictions aimed at stopping the coronavirus.…
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Reopening US 'a beautiful puzzle'

Reopening US 'a beautiful puzzle' 00:54

 US President Donald Trump says some states can lift restrictions "literally tomorrow".

