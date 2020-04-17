Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > COVID-19 Patients Recover Quickly After Getting Remdesivir

COVID-19 Patients Recover Quickly After Getting Remdesivir

HNGN Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
COVID-19 Patients Recover Quickly After Getting RemdesivirExperimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir shows hopeful results in a study where two-thirds of patients improved.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Drug Showing Promise Against Coronavirus

Drug Showing Promise Against Coronavirus 00:23

 Researchers say 53 patients received the drug Remdesivir and showed signs of improvement.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.