Trump declares US 'king of ventilators' even as coronavirus death toll tops 36,000 Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Donald Trump declared the United States the "king of ventilators" even as the coronavirus death toll topped 36,000 – with 692,000 confirmed cases. Leading Democrats continue to criticise the president for what they call a slow federal response and an ongoing testing kit shortage. 👓 View full article

