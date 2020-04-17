Trump declares US 'king of ventilators' even as coronavirus death toll tops 36,000

Global  

Independent Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Donald Trump declared the United States the "king of ventilators" even as the coronavirus death toll topped 36,000 – with 692,000 confirmed cases. Leading Democrats continue to criticise the president for what they call a slow federal response and an ongoing testing kit shortage.
