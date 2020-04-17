Global  

Trump accused of 'fomenting rebellion' after 'LIBERATE' tweets

Al Jazeera Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Washington's governor accuses Trump of encouraging 'dangerous acts' after he urged supporters to 'LIBERATE' some states.
