Looking back at Canada's polio epidemic through a COVID-19 lens

CTV News Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
While we battle COVID-19, many are looking to the lessons of Canada's polio epidemic of the mid-20th century, which featured breathing apparatuses, public panic, a race to find a vaccine and a significant government response.
