Scott Morrison confirms COVID-19 mobile tracking app will not be mandatory Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed the app to track people who have been in contact with COVID-19 carriers will not be mandatory. 👓 View full article

