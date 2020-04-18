Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Delhi private schools told to charge tuition fee on monthly basis

Delhi private schools told to charge tuition fee on monthly basis

Hindu Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Government orders schools to not hike fees, warns of strict action in case of violation
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Don't stoop so low': Manish Sisodia warns Delhi private schools over fee hike

'Don't stoop so low': Manish Sisodia warns Delhi private schools over fee hike 02:39

 Delhi government on Friday warned private schools over fee hike. Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia said private schools will not be allowed to increase fees without the government’s permission. “We have got several complaints about school hiking fees and also levying charges for...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shaikrafar

Kick Shaik🇮🇳 RT @WePeopleofIN: Covid-19 lockdown: Private schools told to reconsider annual fee hike, empathise with parents https://t.co/24GVlLo3yT 9 hours ago

WePeopleofIN

We People of India Covid-19 lockdown: Private schools told to reconsider annual fee hike, empathise with parents https://t.co/24GVlLo3yT 10 hours ago

BhupenderDahiya

B.S.DAHIYA @advocatevijayku @msisodia BJP states waived off the fees. It's not like bjp told them. Private schools give donati… https://t.co/xDtVKPukIw 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.