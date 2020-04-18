Delhi private schools told to charge tuition fee on monthly basis

Delhi government on Friday warned private schools over fee hike. Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia said private schools will not be allowed to increase fees without the government’s permission. “We have got several complaints about school hiking fees and also levying charges for...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Kick Shaik🇮🇳 RT @WePeopleofIN: Covid-19 lockdown: Private schools told to reconsider annual fee hike, empathise with parents
https://t.co/24GVlLo3yT 9 hours ago
We People of India Covid-19 lockdown: Private schools told to reconsider annual fee hike, empathise with parents
https://t.co/24GVlLo3yT 10 hours ago