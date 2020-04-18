Global  

Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 3,609 to 137,439: RKI

Reuters Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 3,609 to 137,439, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday, marking a fourth straight day of a spike in new infections.
