MM SHAFIQUE RT @Broadcast_SRI: US announces $8.4 Million to help Pakistan's anti-virus efforts #MorePowerToPMKHAN 5 minutes ago

Sana Jamal UK announces health support of £2.67 million (US$3.34 m) to help Pakistan detect the virus and protect the people a… https://t.co/J9Vp8zpdwm 8 minutes ago

Strategic Research Institute US announces $8.4 Million to help Pakistan's anti-virus efforts #MorePowerToPMKHAN 23 minutes ago

Khyber News US announces $8.4m to help Pakistan’s anti-virus efforts Complete News | https://t.co/cMzJJbp5EO #KhyberNews #US… https://t.co/pX1TbyMUl6 24 minutes ago

Isher US announces $8.4m to help Pakistan’s anti-virus efforts https://t.co/OI0XGn9Lj5 2 hours ago

Daily Qudrat US President announces $19b relief program to help farmers - https://t.co/LYcw9Gkqpl #pakistan #PTI #PMLN #pakne... 2 hours ago